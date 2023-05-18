VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The newly restored USS Iowa (BB 61) Battleship Barrel #270 will makes its way from Portsmouth to Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Fort Story this weekend.

According to a press release, the 70-foot long, 120-ton barrel will make its way overnight from Marine Specialty Painting Facility and will arrive at JEB Fort Story near the Old Cape Lighthouse on May 23.

Marine Specialty Painting Facility unveiled the restored barrel on April 19. The company has been working to restore the barrel since it arrived at the facility in February.

This barrel is the last of nine that were previously stored at St. Juliens Creek Annex in Chesapeake.

The USS Iowa, which is designated as the “World’s Greatest Naval Ship”, was built in New York and was commissioned in February 1943 at the height of World War II.