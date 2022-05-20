PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Next week, Recruit Military and Disabled American Veterans are hosting a virtual job fair for veterans and their families.

The virtual event is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 24. There is a variety of on-site and work-from-home positions open across the country.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

Officials suggest the five following things to prepare for the fair:

Review the organizations’ profiles in advance (After logging in, click “Event Details” for this fair)

Develop a strategy – which companies do you most want to speak with?

Decide how to allocate your time. Determine what times your target employers will be holding chat rooms.

Prepare questions before joining a chat session, or if you prefer, you can review others’ questions in the public chat.

Write your elevator pitch, which you should strictly use in private interactions with employers (do not post these in the public chat room).

For more information on the fair and to register, visit their website.