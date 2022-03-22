NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dating back more than a hundred years, the American Red Cross has partnered with the country’s armed forces. They’ve been serving the military for more than 140 years and have deployed alongside service members in every U.S. conflict since the Spanish-American War.

For the last two of those decades, the Red Cross has been lucky enough to have volunteer Begonia Cheng. Her spouse, who is in the military, was a reason she became involved with the armed services branch of the Red Cross. Before then, Cheng was already working with the organization as a volunteer.

“For the services to armed forces, we do a lot of education and outreach, to just informing the public about the American Red Cross, specifically for the armed forces,” explained Cheng.

From emergency outreach between loved ones, to financial help in emergencies, the Red Cross has been a steady shoulder for services to lean on.

The Red Cross provides in-person support for troops on more than 100 military installations and deployment sites worldwide

“The emergency communication service in Virginia, alone we send out about 7,000 emergency messages,” explained Cheng. “The Red Cross sort of acts as a medium between the American public and the armed forces that are deployed between the family members and their loved ones that are deployed. If their loved ones are deployed in any way and cannot communicate with their family, their family can send an emergency message.”

Long after their final deployment, the Red Cross stands with retired service members to help with everything from adjusting to civilian life and referral assistance. For those who are still active duty, the American Red Cross is already active and ready to support military families as tensions in Ukraine rise.

“The services to armed forces in the international services that cover humanitarian law educating the public on humanitarian laws and rules of engagement in war conflict area are important,” said Cheng. “A good example would be the conflict area in Ukraine. Right now, I’m helping family members connect back and restoring that connection in that conflict area which is currently Ukraine.”

Since the conflict intensified on February 24, Red Cross teams say they’ve given out more than 90,000 food and hygiene parcels to families on the move throughout Ukraine.

They have also supported the evacuation of more than 57,000 people from the towns of Energodar and Sumy and the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

In more traditional Red Cross capacities, teams have helped train more than 42,000 people across the country.

Additionally, in line with its work supporting military families, the American Red Cross has sent trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of U.S. military members, so they can stay in touch with family members back home.

The Red Cross Hero Care Network is a Congressionally-chartered program that connects service members and their families in times of need. Red Crossers are also distributing comfort kits, containing hygiene items and other necessities to service members and U.S. State Department staff.

None of these services would be possible without volunteers like Cheng. She says, if you’re on the fence about volunteering, you won’t regret doing so.

