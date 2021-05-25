President Biden, First Lady, to visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis Friday

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave after stepping off Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. The Biden’s traveled Monday to coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will kick off the Memorial Day weekend with a visit to Hampton Roads.

The White House announced Tuesday that the Bidens will travel to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton on Friday.

There are no other details released yet.

This will be their second visit to the Hampton Roads region this month.

The Bidens were here May 3 as part of the president’s Getting America Back on Track Tour, which promotes his major policy proposals, the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.

They made stops in Yorktown and Portsmouth during that visit.