Photo of last Virginia Vietnam veteran found for ‘Wall of Faces’ project

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The last remaining Virginia veteran for “The Wall of Faces” has been found.
WHRO previously asked the public to help find a photo of Sergeant Walter Williams, Jr. of Portsmouth for the “Wall of Faces” project.
WHRO Public Media launched its longest-running project in the fall of 2015 with 500 veterans who still did not have a photo.
Sergeant Williams was the last Virginia veteran missing a photo. Until now.
“We are thrilled to announce Sergeant Williams has been found,” said Bert Schmidt, President, and CEO of WHRO Public Media.
“Now, every Virginian has a photo to honor their service and memory. I want to thank everyone who helped us with this amazing project.”
