Opening statements in Marine’s murder trial to start Wednesday in Norfolk

FILE – This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Tony DeDolph, a U.S. Navy SEAL, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing-related death of Melgar. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Opening statements are set to begin on Wednesday in the murder trial of a Marine charged in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.

Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Mario Madera-Rodriguez faces several counts, including felony murder, and will be tried by a panel of eight military members.

He’s accused of taking part in the strangling of Army Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar in 2017 during a hazing ritual in the African country of Mali.

Three other military members charged in the case have pleaded guilty, including Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph, who got 10 years in prison this January.

Madera-Rodriguez could face life in prison if convicted of felony murder. The trial was expected to last three weeks.