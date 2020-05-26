On Memorial Day, restaurant sets an empty table to honor the fallen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Although the Dirty Buffalo was completely empty Monday due to coronavirus restrictions on businesses, the restaurant still used the space to pay tribute those who lost their lives serving the United States.

On Monday, Director of Operations at The Dirty Buffalo Kurt Kuhnle set up a dining table with a single chair.

He posted a picture showing items set out on a table, including a folded American flag, a single rose in a vase, a lit candle and a full place setting.

The restaurant also shared the post on their Facebook page.

“On this Memorial Day, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our Service Members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. To the family members they left behind, we thank you too. Without their dedication to this Country and its citizens, we could not do what we do, day in and day out,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook Monday.

The post continued: “Please take a moment today to reflect and appreciate the freedoms & privileges we all have because of our Fallen Heroes. The United States of America is a better place because of the unselfishness of these individuals and we will be forever grateful,” the restaurant wrote.

