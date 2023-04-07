VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity employees gathered for a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the command’s 60th anniversary.

March 31 marked 60 years since the NSWCDD DNA was first commissioned as Fleet Computer Programming Center, Atlantic. The command has undergone numerous changes over the years, from its organization structure and its name, but it has continued to provide integral software engineering support to the fleet.

“This command has always been an important place for the Fleet,” said NSWCDD DNA Commanding Officer Christina Carino. “It’s interesting because it has stood the test of

time. [The command] has evolved and adapted to continue to support the Fleet and has been an

important fixture here on the waterfront.”

On Wednesday, members of the NSWCDD DNA came together to celebrate the milestone. Borrowing from the Navy, where the oldest and youngest sailors cut the ceremonial cake, the 60th anniversary cake was cut by the longest tenured civilian by the NSWCDD, Mary Kay Anderson, and the youngest sailor, Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joseph Parker.

(U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released) Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity hosts a cake cutting ceremony, April 5, celebrating 60 years since the command was first established. NSWCDD DNA was first commissioned on March 31, 1963, as the Fleet Computer Programming Center, Atlantic, and has since undergone various name changes over the last 50 years. Pictured (left to right): Cmdr. Christina Carino, NSWCDD DNA commanding officer; Mary Kay Anderson, integrated training systems division head; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joseph Parker; Dave Richardson, NSWCDD DNA senior civilian and department head.

NSWCDD DNA senior civilian and department head Dave Richardson said that moments like this is what makes the fleet a family.

“Certain [employees] have been here long enough to have seen a lot of changes throughout the

institution,” said Richardson, “the family environment has remained over time. [NSWCDD DNA] is kind of a smaller organization so you get to know people and build relationships during your time here. There is a lot of pride and we thank you for all the contributions you’ve had in the past for Dam Neck Activity, the current and the future.”

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity serves as the world’s largest Navy fleet concentration area as a tenant command onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex in Virginia Beach.