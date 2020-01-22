Norfolk Naval Shipyard $200M dry dock renovation kicks off Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A three-year, $200-million project at Norfolk Naval Shipyard will break ground on Thursday.

NNSY will begin renovations of ‘Dry Dock 4’ which was first opened in April of 1919. The location was the first of three similar dry docks built during World War I.

The historic project is part of a 20-year, $21-billion project aimed at completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards.

The hope is to modernize equipment, enhance workflow and provide an overall upgrade to the facilities.

A portion of the upgrades at Dry Dock 4 includes replacing two-and-a-half feet of concrete flooring and two feet from the sidewalls.

In addition to replacements, the pumpwell is undergoing a complete restoration.

An event is being held Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the renovations.

