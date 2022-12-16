NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Marines celebrated the 76th Anniversary of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic on December 16.

Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT) was established on December 16, 1946. The Marines held a cake-cutting ceremony in the commander’s office to celebrate the anniversary.

Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, commander of Marines from Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces, Northern Command shared a statement:

Since the inception of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic on December 16, 1946, United States Marines have faithfully and gallantly served alongside our U.S. Navy brothers and sisters on the Norfolk, VA waterfront. From guarding naval vessels and munitions, to pioneering amphibious operations, training and readiness, the “Marines on the waterfront” continue to demonstrate the upmost courage and commitment for preparing and leading our Corps against any adversary in any clime and place. While the mission, command structure, and uniforms have evolved over time, seventy-six years later Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, and Marine Forces Northern Command remains committed to warfighting and integration with our Navy counterparts. Happy anniversary Marines.

Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh