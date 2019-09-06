Norfolk-based U.S. Navy target practice boat found floating off coast of Ireland

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Irish ferry crew boating their typical route to the Aran Islands discovered a U.S. Navy boat drifting in the North Atlantic Ocean on Monday afternoon.

With help from locals, the crew members of the Doolin Ferry Co’s Doolin Express towed the boat to shore on Inis Oirr, which is part of the Aran Islands off the coast of Ireland. The Doolin Express crew originally thought the boat was a U.S. Coast Guard rapid rescue vessel; however, they later discovered it belonged to the U.S. Navy, according to a news release.

The boat was built in 2015 and has two engines. It’s a Norfolk-based High Speed Maneuverable Surface Target. These boats are used by the U.S. Navy for target practice, and it’s believed that this particular boat was lost during a training exercise, the news release states.