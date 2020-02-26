Nominate your Heroes at Home! Deadline extended until March 7

WAVY TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 are proud sponsors again of the Flagship Military Newspapers Heroes at Home Award nominations.

The nomination period has been extended until Friday, March 7.

And new this year, you can nominate a “little hero.” It’s a reminder that heroes come in all sizes. If you know someone under 17 years old who is personally making a difference in their military community, nominate them today. Just go to heroesathomeva.com

This year’s winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and the winning child will win $500 cash courtesy of USAA!