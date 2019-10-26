Newport News Shipbuilding delivers new submarine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Shipbuilding delivered Delaware its newest submarine to the US Navy, Friday.

The Virginia-class submarine was the ninth to be delivered by Shipyard.

Since work began on September 2013, more than ten thousand shipbuilders participated in Delaware’s construction.

In a Huntington Ingalls facebook post, Dave Bolcar, Vice President of Virginia-Class Submarine Construction at NNS, thanked shipbuilders for their hard work on delivering one of the, “most mission-ready submarines to the fleet.”

Jennifer Boykin the President of Shipyard, thanked the skill and craftsmanship for their teamwork.

“Congratulations to all shipbuilders who contributed to the construction, testing, and delivery of this magnificent submarine!” President of Shipyard, Jennifer Boykin

According to Boykin, Delaware embodies American ingenuity and innovation at its finest.

