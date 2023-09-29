NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Department is warning the public about a scam affecting military members.

Service members are being approached or flagged down by someone claiming to need financial help, police said. The victims are being asked whether they have the Navy Federal app on their phone to which the suspect using the app to secure loans, or transfer a large amounts of money from the victim’s bank account.

Areas in Norfolk that have been impacted, according to police, include:

8100 block of Hampton Boulevard

7500 block of Granby Street

7500 block of Tidewater Drive

6300 block of N Military Highway

Residents should always be cautious about letting a stranger use their device, police said. Report any suspicious behavior by calling the Norfolk non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of such fraudulent activity can report it to the Economic Crime Unit at 757-664-7018.