Youngkin visits crew of USS Arlington at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is touring the USS Arlington and speaking to the crew on Thursday ahead of their deployment later this month.

WAVY’s Kara Dixon was there as Youngkin stepped aboard at Naval Station Norfolk.

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, part of the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, went to Haiti last summer to help with earthquake relief efforts.

Youngkin’s visit comes the same day Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) in support of Women’s History Month and to commemorate 100 years of Navy aircraft carriers.

Look for more coverage of both events coming up later today.