WAVY’s Marielena Balouris gets tour of Japanese Navy base

YOKOSUKA, Japan – While in Tokyo covering the summer Olympics, WAVY News 10’s Marielena Balouris traveled about an hour south, to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). It is home to the largest Naval fleet outside of the United States. USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), which supports the 7th Fleet, is there now. It’s the oldest active ship in the Navy besides USS Constitution.

CFAY is the largest overseas U.S. Naval installation in the world and is considered to be one of the most strategically important bases in the U.S. military. There are roughly 11 ships homeported here, mostly destroyers. There are roughly 25,000 to 26,000 people who work at Yokosuka; that includes sailors, civilians and contractors.

The Maritime Self Defense Force, which is the Japanese Navy, is next door. They work together and have a great partnership.

Marielena got a tour of the base from the water. She is working on coverage about life on a Navy base in another country. Look for that coverage in the next couple of days.