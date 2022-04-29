NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The new Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) was recently launched at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Huntington Ingalls announced the news on Thursday, saying the sub had been in a floating dry dock since being transferred from a construction facility in March.

“Achieving this construction milestone is a very rewarding event to our shipbuilding team,” said Jason Ward, Newport News’ vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “Our shipbuilders and suppliers have dedicated years of hard work to this critical capability that will maintain our customer’s undersea superiority. We now look forward to executing our waterborne test program, and working toward sea trials so we can deliver to the Navy.”

Work began on the 7,800-ton fast attack sub back in 2016, and about 10,000 shipbuilders and suppliers from all 50 states have participated in the construction process, Huntington Ingalls says. As of April 28, the sub was about 92% complete.

The nuclear-powered Virginia-class subs replaced the retired Los Angeles-class. They have dozens of new technologies designed to increase their firepower, maneuverability and stealth. They can can operate at speeds of more than 25 knots for months at a time, Huntington Ingalls says.

The New Jersey is the 23rd sub in the Virginia-class.

Huntington Ingalls christened the New Jersey back in November and gave WAVY a special look inside.