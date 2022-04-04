WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. lawmakers from Virginia are urging the U.S. Navy to name a ship after the only Filipino American to receive the Medal of Honor.

Rep. Elaine Luria, who represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, announced in a news release Monday that she and several other lawmakers wrote a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro pressing him to honor Fireman Second Class Telesforo Trinidad.

The letter was also signed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-03), Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08), Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA-10) joined Rep. Luria in making the request.

The letter says there’s strong support for naming a Navy Surface Combatant after Trinidad.

“Over a century ago, Telesforo Trinidad was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. After suffering injuries of his own, he showed exceptional heroism and risked his own life to save his fellow crew members after the USS San Diego suffered from boiler explosions on January 21, 1915,” Luria said. “The memory of Trinidad’s heroism continues to live on, and we call on the Secretary to celebrate the first and only Filipino Navy veteran to be awarded the Medal of Honor.”

Read the full letter here.