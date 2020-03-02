Virginia Beach woman charged with aiming strobe light at Oceana aircraft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman was arrested after authorities say she targeted NAS Oceana aircraft with a strobe light.

Virginia Beach police say they assisted NCIS in the arrest of 64-year-old Lou Ella Moore on February 28 in the 4400 block of Blackwater Road.

NCIS hasn’t released many details in the case, but said Moore was aiming the strobe lights at Oceana jets as they were conducting night training operations.

They released two blurred photos of Moore on Friday after making the arrest.

An individual was arrested tonight by @RealNCIS and @VBPD for directing strobe lights at aircraft assigned to @nas_oceana conducting night training operations. pic.twitter.com/O5Otaal88D — NCIS (@RealNCIS) February 29, 2020

WAVY has reached out to NCIS investigators to learn more about the case. Check back for updates.