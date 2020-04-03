Video: Captain relieved from USS Theodore Roosevelt receives warm send-off

GUAM (CNN/WAVY) – Sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt gave their commander a hero’s send-off in Guam.

In the video above, you can hear one Sailor say, “Now that’s how you send off one of the greatest captains we ever had.”

Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command Thursday for a memo warning Navy leadership that action was needed to save the lives of his crew.

More than 130 sailors aboard the Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus.

Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Thursday that Crozier showed “extremely poor judgment” and disseminated the memo too widely.

He faulted Crozier for going outside the chain of command and sending the memo over an unsecured system, adding to the chances of a leak.

Modly told Pentagon reporters during an abruptly called press conference Thursday that Crozier should have gone directly to his immediate commanders, who were already moving to help the ship. And he said Crozier created a panic by suggesting 50 sailors could die.

“What it does, it undermines our efforts and the chain of command’s efforts to address this problem and creates a panic and creates the perception that the Navy is not on the job, the government is not on the job, and it’s just not true,” Modly said.

Modly said nearly 1,000 personnel were off the carrier and 2,700 were expected to be off in the next couple of days.

** The Associated Press contributed to this report.

