USS Winston S Churchill returning to Naval Station Norfolk from 9-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Winston S. Churchill is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday following an almost nine-month deployment.

The Churchill, a guided-missile destroyer, has been in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation since its official deployment on Aug. 10, 2020.

Before that, the ship had gone on a 14-Day Restriction of Movement on June 22, 2020 for “pre-deployment exercises and training in order to combat the effect of COVID-19 on ship’s readiness,” Navy officials said.

Sailors aboard the Churchill will have the often to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine bfore disembarking, the Navy said.

Winston S. Churchill and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadr​on (HSM) 70 traveled more than 60,000 miles during the deployment. It also completed 26 “strategic choke point transits,” and escorted 23 vessels over 14 of those transits.

The Churchill went through the Strait of Gibraltar twice, the Suez Canal twice, the Straits of Bab-el-Mandeb 14 times (nine transits with escort duties), and the Strait of Hormuz eight times (five transits with escort duties), the Navy said.