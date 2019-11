NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – USS Wasp is returning to Hampton Roads.

The Navy says the amphibious assault ship will pull into Naval Station Norfolk on Monday, November 18.

The Wasp was temporarily moved to Sasebo, Japan two years ago. The ship and her crew helped beef up the U.S. military presence in Asia.

USS America (LHA 6) will replace the Wasp later this year.