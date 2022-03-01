USS Washington returns to Naval Station Norfolk following deployment

Chief Sonar Technician (Submarine) Samuel Dunn, assigned to the Virginia-Class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787), embraces his daughter during the boat’s homecoming at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 27, 2022. Washington returned following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk over the weekend.



The submarine returned home following a scheduled 192-day deployment supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.

The Virginia-class submarine is 377 feet long and 34 feet wide, and weighs about 7,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.

The USS Washington is part of the Virginia-class, also known as the VA-class or 774-class, which is a group of nuclear-powered fast attack US Navy submarines used for a broad spectrum of open-ocean missions.

Family and friends welcomed Washington at Naval Station Norfolk with cheers and handmade welcome home signs.

The crew also supported diplomatic relationships by conducting port visits in Haakensvern, Norway; Tromso, Norway; Faslane, Scotland; and Brest, France.

Following the deployment, 36 enlisted sailors and five officers earned their submarine warfare qualification, known as ‘dolphins,’ 17 Sailors were advanced to the next paygrade, one officer was promoted, and five Sailors reenlisted.

Sailors aboard the Virginia-Class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) prepare to heave line as the boat moors pier side at Naval Station Norfolk , Feb. 27, 2022.

Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class James Martiny, assigned to the Virginia-Class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787), greets his son, Landen, and wife, Elizabeth, during the boat's homecoming at Naval Station Norfolk , Feb. 27, 2022.

Chief Sonar Technician (Submarine) Peter Hamer, assigned to the Virginia-Class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787), kisses his significant other during the boat's homecoming at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 27, 2022.

The Virginia-Class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) prepares to moor pier side at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 27, 2022.

The Virginia-Class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) prepares to moor pier side at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 27, 2022.