NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – USS Truxtun (DDG 103) returned to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday morning after a 9-month deployment.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer has been operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

“Truxtun’s crew represents the absolute best of America,” said Cmdr. Adam Miller, commanding officer of Truxtun. “They demonstrated exemplary conduct ashore in foreign ports and sustained superior performance operating at sea. From deterring illicit activity in the Red and Arabian Seas to sailing alongside our NATO Allies in the Mediterranean, our crew excelled at every mission tasked to us.”

USS Truxtun (DDG 103) returns to Naval Station Norfolk. (WAVY photo/Walter Hildebrand)

The Norfolk-based ship extended its deployment in April to be on standby off the coast of Sudan, amidst chaos in the African nation. The ship was at the ready if needed to transport civilians or provide medical care.

USS Truxtun is part of the USS George HW Bush strike group. The aircraft carrier returned home on April 23.