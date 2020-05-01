USS Truman sailors make masks for other sailors on the front lines of COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Harry S. Truman are working hard to make masks to protect their counterparts who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
The U.S. Navy on Thursday released information about the effort, which is taking place on the ship as it is underway in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Truman has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the masks were made ahead of the Truman’s return to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk.
They will be used once the ship reaches its homeport.
“We’re going home to a different environment, so it’s important for us to make preparations for the virus in order to maintain mission readiness and for Sailors to stay fit for full duty,” said Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Caitlin Schumacher, a Truman AIMD paraloft sailor.
Schumacher helped create the masks, which used supplies from the ship’s medical department. They are made from Halyard H600 fabric, which is used to wrap surgical instruments after use and before they go into a sterilizer on the ship.
“Truman Medical will utilize the masks to protect ourselves as we begin screening potentially exposed personnel prior to coming aboard,” said Cmdr. Veronica Bigornia, Truman’s senior medical officer. “These masks are as effective as the commercial N95 masks when worn correctly with a good seal and fit around the nose and mouth. The N95 rating means the mask blocks 95% of very small particles. Coronavirus is carried in respiratory droplets with a total size too large to get through an N95-rated mask.”
