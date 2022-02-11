USS Truman docks in Croatia for port visit

SPLIT, CROATIA (WAVY) – The Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) aircraft carrier arrived in Croatia on Friday, February 11 for a scheduled port visit.

Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is also in Split for the port call.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Fridtjof Nansen and Harry S. Truman to get to know the people of Croatia and experience its history and scenic landscape,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight. “We recently participated alongside our NATO ally Croatia in Neptune Strike 22 and we look forward to spending time ashore with our hosts.”

NATO countries have been participating in military exercises as fear grows over a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine.

USS Truman will remain docked in Croatia through February 15.

The strike group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.