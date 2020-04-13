USS Truman carrier strike group will remain at sea to keep crew safe from pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group will remain at sea in the Western Atlantic to keep crew safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Navy announced Monday in a news release that the Truman needs to “maintain the strike group’s warfighting capability while ensuring the safety of the crew.”

“The ship is entering a period in which it needs to be ready to respond and deploy at any time,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Normally we can do that pierside, but in the face of COVID-19, we need to protect our most valuable asset, our people, by keeping the ship out to sea.”

Keeping the strike group at sea in the U.S. 2nd Fleet will help it stay ready for any potential rapid surge or forward deployment, the release said.

The crew and their families will receive an update from the Navy in about three weeks.

“After completing a successful deployment we would love nothing more than to be reunited with our friends and families,” said Rear Admiral Andrew Loiselle, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8. “We recognize that these are unique circumstances and the responsible thing to do is to ensure we are able to answer our nation’s call while ensuring the health and safety of our Sailors. We thank you for your continued love and support as we remain focused on this important mission.”

