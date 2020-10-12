USS Stout returns to Naval Station Norfolk after breaking record for consecutive days at sea

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After breaking a record with 215 consecutive days at sea, the USS Stout (DDG 55) is back home at Naval Station Norfolk.

The guided-missile destroyer, which is homeported in Norfolk, previously broke a Navy record late September after spending 215, or more than seven months, operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

U.S. 5th Fleet is responsible for an area encompassing approximately 2.5 million square miles of water including the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, US Navy ships are staying at sea longer and skipping port calls to help prevent the crew from being exposed on shore.

The previous known record for days spent consecutively at sea had been held by Ike and USS San Jacinto (CG 56), also as a result of coronavirus operations.

WAVY News 10’s Kara Dixon was at Naval Station Norfolk Monday as family members and friends welcome sailors back home.

“Reporting from Naval Station Norfolk!”



How cute is this! Alaric and Philomena were excited to see their dad since he deployed in January. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zyyYDK4Ixy — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) October 12, 2020

USS Stout is part of Destroyer Squadron Two Six under the Dwight D. Eisenhower (Ike) Carrier Strike Group. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) returned to Norfolk in August following a seven month deployment, but Stout remained in theater.

