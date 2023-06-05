NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Navy has relieved the commander of the Norfolk-based USS Stout due to what it says is a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Cmdr. Jeffrey Applebaugh, the commanding officer of the USS Stout, was officially relieved of his duty June 2 by Capt. Blair Guy, the commodore of Destroyer Squadron 28 based in Norfolk, according to a news release.

Applebaugh had served as commanding officer since last October. Capt. Scott Rosetti will be the temporary commanding officer until the permanent relief, Cmdr. Desmond Walker, takes command, the Navy said.

Applebaugh will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of the Naval Surface Force Atlantic’s commander, and the Navy said there would be “no impact” to the command’s mission or schedule as a result of the relief.