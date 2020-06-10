USS Roosevelt outbreak investigation findings released by the Navy

In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. The crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt remains sidelined in Guam with a coronavirus outbreak but is inching toward getting healthy and returning to sea duty. At the same time the fate of the aircraft carrier’s former captain remains unresolved, although the Navy’s top officer has recommended reinstatement of Capt. Brett Crozier. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WAVY) — The results from a public health investigation into the coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have been released by the U.S Navy.

The Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center conducted the joint investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Volunteers completed a survey and provided blood and nasal swab samples for testing.

“This is a stealthy virus and the results from this outbreak investigation provides us with increased knowledge about COVID-19 so we can better protect the crew, their shipmates on other vessels, and ultimately the nation,” said Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, US Navy Surgeon General.

382 service members gave blood samples and 267 crew members provided nasal swab samples during the investigation. Antibody testing that was done on nearly 400 service members showed 62 percent were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and that most were mildly ill.

“This study paints a picture of current and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection among young adults living in close quarters,” said study CDC author Dan Payne, PhD. “This data will contribute to understanding COVID-19 in the U.S. military, as well as among young adults in other close communal environments.”

Other findings from the investigation include:

44 (18.5%) of service members who were identified as having a current or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection did not report any symptoms.

Among those who provided nasal swabs, just over one-third tested positive for the current virus.

Loss of taste or smell was the most common symptom associated with the infection; participants reporting these symptoms were 10 times more likely to have infection than were those who did not.

Among 12 participants with antibodies that were detected longer than 40 days after symptom onset, eight remained neutralization positive including two participants who were tested 3 months after symptom onset.

Among all participants, current or previous infection was more common among males than females.

Current or previous infection was higher among participants who reported contact with someone known to have COVID-19 (64.2%) compared with those who did not (41.7%) and higher among service members who reported sharing a room with another service member that tested positive (65.6% ) compared with those who did not.

Service members who reported taking preventive measures compared to those who did not had a lower infection rate wearing a face covering (55.8% versus 80.8%), avoiding common areas (53.8% versus 67.5%), and observing social distancing (54.7% versus 70.0%).

The carrier is operating under new procedures to prevent another outbreak, with the crew wearing masks and practicing social distancing.