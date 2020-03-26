USS Ramage returns home with little fanfare

USS Ramage Homecoming. Photo courtesy: Stacie Rose

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Guided missile destroyer USS Ramage returned home to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday morning without the usual fanfare.

On the beautiful spring day, instead of excited families lining the pier with posters and tears, it was packed with cars.

Images from Thursday’s homecoming show Sailors looking out from the deck, perhaps peering for a familiar license plate.

Family member Stacie Rose shared pictures she took and stated, “From the safety of our car, we welcomed home our sailors!”

According to a Navy spokesperson, families had to remain in their cars until the Sailors got off the ship. They then met their families in the cars.

  • USS Ramage Homecoming. Photo courtesy: Stacie Rose

The hundreds of sailors stationed aboard the Ramage deployed from Norfolk last August, well before the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, several members of the U.S. military have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy reported that 17 additional Sailors and Navy civilians had tested positive. People who came in contact with those who tested positive have been quarantined.

