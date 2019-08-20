Sailors aboard USS Ramage deploying from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.

U.S. Navy officials have not said where the Ramage is deploying and how long the ship will be overseas.

The ship is named for Vice Admiral Lawson Patterson Ramage, who was stationed in Pearl Harbor during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack.

Ramaged commanded the USS Trout, patroling areas including Midway, Truk, the Solomons and the South China Sea. He scored the first-ever hits on a Japanese carrier during his command.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott will be pierside for the ship’s latest deployment. Look for updates later today.