NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Porter is returning to Norfolk June 16.

The destroyer will be returning following a deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, and was the first deployment that Porter has done since it shifted its homeport from Rota, Spain.

“Over the last four months, Porter lived up to its nickname of ‘Freedom’s Champion’,” said Cmdr. Joe Hamilton, Porter’s commanding officer. “The crew was outstanding in every warfare area and truly set the standard. From presence operations in the Baltic Sea, to port visits in allied nations, to large-scale exercises with our Allied and partner nations, Porter demonstrated we’re ready to execute any mission, any time.”

During it’s deployment, crew members on Porter visited nine foreign ports and hosted multiple distinguished visitors.