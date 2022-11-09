NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Commanding Officer on the USS Normandy has been relieved of duties while on deployment.

According to a press release, Captain Simon McKeon has served as the USS Normandy commanding officer since March 2022 and was relieved of his duties on Nov. 8 due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Capt. McKeon will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

Capt. Gary Chase will be temporarily assigned as the commanding officer of the ship until a permanent relief is identified. The news release states that this relief does not impact USS Normandy’s mission or deployment schedule.