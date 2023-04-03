NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) will be returning to Norfolk Naval Station on April 5.

The USS Nitze was deployed from Norfolk on July 18, 2022.

“I am incredibly proud of my crew and the excellence they achieved while conducting high-risk,

high-visibility mission sets during this extended deployment,” said Cmdr. Katie Jacobson,

Nitze’s commanding officer. “Our officers and crew advanced maritime security at sea, served

as ambassadors ashore, and seamlessly integrated with our allies and partners. They embodied

our mantra of ‘Better Every Day’ and reflected superbly on the United States and the U.S.

Navy.”

According to a press release, the USS Nitze visited nine foreign ports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The crew hosted leaders including the U.S. Ambassadors to Turkiye and Malta, strengthening important allied and partner relationships.