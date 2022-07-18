NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) deployed from Norfolk on Sunday.

Nearly 360 sailors are on the ship for the scheduled independent deployment. The Navy says this comes after comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events,

The crew’s final certification came last month, with Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). The training included the Italian destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D554) to test working alongside a NATO ally in simulated battle scenarios.

“The Sailors, chiefs and officers of USS Nitze represent the finest fighting force ever assembled,” said Cmdr. Sam T. Sareini, Nitze’s commanding officer. “There is no other crew on Earth with whom I would rather go to sea. I am extremely proud of my team, and they are ready to answer the nation’s call.”

The ship was commissioned in 2005 as the 44th destroyer of the Arleigh Burke-class, the Navy says.