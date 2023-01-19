NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Commanding Officer on the USS Mesa Verde has been relieved of duties.

In a press release from the United States Navy, Captain Michael D. Nordeen has been the Commanding Officer of Mesa Verde since August 2022 and was relieved of his duties on Jan. 18 due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Capt. Nordeen is now temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Force Atlantic.

Capt. Gregory Baker will be assigned as the Commanding Officer of Mesa Verde until a permanent relief is identified.

This relief does not impact the command’s mission or schedule.