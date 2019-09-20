USS McFaul set to return to Naval Station Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul are set to return to Naval Station Norfolk Friday.

10 On Your Side was pierside when the ship left Norfolk in January

Janet Days, the ship’s said the deployment was her sixth, but this is her first holding that title. It was also the first deployment for more than 30 sailors under 21 years-old, according to Days.

Navy officials said the ship conducted maritime security operations over the course of its seven-month deployment.

