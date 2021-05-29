USS Kearsarge dedicates airfield to longtime ambassador and military family supporter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the crew of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) held a dedication ceremony for their airfield.

The airfield will now bear the name Alma Powell, the ship’s sponsor. Kearsarge’s commanding officer, Capt. Neil Koprowski, was the keynote speaker of the event and expressed his pride in his command’s connection to Powell who he said helped change America for the better.

“Thanks to the efforts of civil rights activists like Mrs. Powell, America is a different place,” Koprowski said. “There are greater opportunities for American’s from all walks of life.”

Capt. Neil Koprowski, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) delivers remarks during an airfield dedication ceremony in honor of Alma J. Powell May 28, 2021.

Sailors parade the colors during an airfield dedication ceremony in honor of Alma J. Powell on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) .

Amphibious Squadron Six and USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) leadership salute during the playing of the national anthem.

Powell, a military spouse of 33 years, serves as an an ambassador and supporter of military families. She is the mother of three children and wife of retired U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“I am told that the ship forever carries my spirit,” said Alma Powell. “I am proud and honored that today, it not only carries my spirit, it carries my name.”

Previously, Powell served as the Chair of the Board of Directors for America’s Promise Alliance. She also served as part of President Barrack Obama’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the YouthBuild U.S.A Advisory Board.

The Powells were not able to attend the event in-person, but recorded a video for the crew.