USS IWO Jima deploys from Norfolk Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Iwo Jima has departed Naval Station Norfolk for deployment.

According to a Facebook post by Naval Station Norfolk, the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) departed Wednesday.

The post gave few detailed, but showed images of the ship as it got underway.

The ship posted on its Facebook account March 20 with a message to the crew, families and friends of the ship.

“The crew of the IWO JIMA has done an exceptional job over the past couple of weeks. Our Warfighting skills continued to improve, and we became much more self-sufficient in our Operational Readiness,” the post read.

The post said the sailors and Marines aboard have worked together to make “IWO JIMA our at sea home.”

They have been testing the ship’s systems and crew’s resilience as it finalized the underway certification in preparation for the upcoming deployment.

During the deployment, the USS Iwo Jima will serve as the flagship component of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.