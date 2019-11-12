USS Harry S. Truman electrical repairs now complete

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Now that repairs to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) are complete, the Navy says it is working to get the carrier, air wing and its Sailors ready to deploy.
The Navy announced an electrical issue aboard Truman back in August, ahead of an expected deployment this fall. Since then, the Navy says it made the necessary repairs and completed tests to ensure no further issues with the damaged components.
According to a release from the Navy, they determined this was a localized issue and not class-wide.
“Returning HST to full functionality was a team effort with a tremendous amount of work and collaboration by NAVSEA, our industry partners, shipyard workers, and the crew of HST to overcome a very challenging technical issue.”Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Admiral Thomas Moore.