USS Harry S. Truman electrical repairs now complete

180216-N-GC347-242 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2018) The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) while conducting its composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). Truman is underway for COMPTUEX, which evaluates the strike group’s ability as a whole to carry out […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Now that repairs to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) are complete, the Navy says it is working to get the carrier, air wing and its Sailors ready to deploy.

The Navy announced an electrical issue aboard Truman back in August, ahead of an expected deployment this fall. Since then, the Navy says it made the necessary repairs and completed tests to ensure no further issues with the damaged components.

According to a release from the Navy, they determined this was a localized issue and not class-wide.