NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia first-class submarine USS New Hampshire returned to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday following a six-month deployment.
According to a press release, during its deployment, the USS New Hampshire executed the chief of naval operations maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.
New Hampshire also steamed more than 37,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by conducting port visits in Faslane, Scotland and Hakoonsvern and Tromso, Norway.