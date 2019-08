NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat was called in to the USS Gunston Hall Tuesday morning while the ship was docked at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk, a U.S. Navy spokesperson says.

Lt. Cmdr. Amelia Umayam said the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship received the threat around 9:45 a.m.

Security sweeps and extensive inspections are being conducted on the ship. Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the threat, Umayam said.

No other information was immediately available.