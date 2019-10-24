USS Gonzalez is set to return home to Norfolk Saturday

190315-N-VC599-0037 NORFOLK (March 15, 2019) The guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) prepares to depart Naval Station Norfolk. Gonzalez deployed to conduct ballistic missile defense and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez will be returning to Norfolk Naval Station, Saturday, Oct. 26. This return will mark an end to its seven and a half-month deployment.

The Gonzalez was selected as one of the first ships at the stand-up of Operation Sentinel.

It has conducted 20 merchant vessel escorts through the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring the free flow of commerce and freedom of navigation through a major waterway that is crucial to the global economy.

Aside from its many mission’s, it has conducted maritime security operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet AOO, conducting the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

Such missions are often conducted in concert with ally and interagency partners such as NATO in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

The USS Gonzalez will be homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.