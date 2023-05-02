NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Group will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday.

This is the second department for the Ford, who finished a deployment to the U.S. 2nd and 6th Fleet area in Fall 2022.

The GRFCSG consists of Carrier Strike Group 12, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron 2, the USS Normandy, and an information warfare commander. In total, over 6,000 sailors will be deployed with the carrier group.

The USS Gerald R. Ford was first commissioned in July 2017 and the USS Gerald R. Ford Strike Group recently completed the Composite Unit Training Exercise.