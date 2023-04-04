NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has completed their composite training unit exercise.
The strike group completed the COMPTUEX Sunday, which is a certification exercise conducted during the integrated phase of the Optimized Response Plan. This was the first COMPTUEX assessment with a Ford-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier.
According to a press release, COMPTUEX is designed to test the strike group’s ability to carry out sustained combat operations from sea.
The exercise takes several weeks to complete and during the exercise, units are tested on their proficiency and readiness though scenario-based and live trainings.