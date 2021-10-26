USS Gerald R. Ford ready for deployment in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy says the USS Gerald Ford is ready for deployment.

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is set to deploy for the first time in 2022 which is fours years after its original deployment date in 2018.

According to a story by Mallory Shelbourne on USNI News, the ship has faced several delays and is currently in the middle of its last maintenance phase ahead of its maiden deployment.

In April 2021, the ship successfully completed Combat Systems Ship’s Qualification Trials (CSSQT).

During that time, Ford was exposed to rocket-propelled drones, towed drone units (TDU) that simulate rockets, and remote-controlled, high-speed maneuvering surface targets (HSMST).

While the Navy’s carrier force has faced repeated strain over the last two decades, Navy officials hope Ford’s addition to the fleet will help the service with its carrier supply and demand issue.