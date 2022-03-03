USS Gerald R. Ford completes sea trials

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departs Newport News Shipyard after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), Feb. 25, 2022. (photo: U.S. Navy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) has completed its sea trials off the coast of Virginia.

As part of its inaugural Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), Gerald R. Ford completed shock trials and conducted three explosive events over the course of a few months. The crew also conducted detailed inspections to look for potential damage from the shock trials.

These trials were similar to the ones conducted in 1987 on the Nimitz-class carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Officials say Ford only required 20% of the repairs that crews had to do on Roosevelt.

“That’s an impressive testament to the design of the ship and the resiliency of her crew,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, program executive officer for aircraft carriers. He rode the ship during the first and third shock evolutions.

Crews also performed required modernization and maintenance on Ford. The galley and shipboard computing systems were enhanced.

The ship is now home at Naval Station Norfolk where the crew will begin several months of training and certification ahead of the ship’s first deployment in fall 2022.