NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The USS George Washington departed from the Newport News Shipbuilding Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from HII, the USS George Washington departed for sea trials, which is part of the final phase of its complex overhaul and refueling. The ship has been in the shipyard for nearly six years.

HII says the Newport News Shipbuilding is the only shipyard that performs refueling and complex overhaul work on aircraft. The multi-year project is only performed once during a ship’s lifetime.

USS George Washington departs from Newport News for sea trials (Photo Courtesy: HII)

The Norfolk-based ship was first commissioned in July 1992. After the seas trials are complete, HII says the ship will rejoin the Navy as one of the most modern and capable aircraft carriers in the fleet.