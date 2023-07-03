NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – The aircraft carrier USS George Washington returned to Naval Station Norfolk on June 30 after receiving their flight deck certification.

The USS George Washington is a notorious air craft carrier, as it has assisted in many international conflicts during its career.

This carrier has served everywhere from the Persian Gulf to the South China Sea before it was dry-docked for its six year Refueling Complex overhaul.

After such a long period of absence from the waters, the ship and its crew were required to reassert their capabilities and emergency response through their flight deck certification.

Thanks to the help of the embarked Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1), the vessels were able to work together to show the proficiency of the USS George Washington and its crew.

During the their 3-day-long certification evaluation, the ship conducted 247 catapult launches and arrested landings, simulated emergencies, night taxi drills, along with many other drills.

Commander Stephen Lamoure, the ship’s Air Boss, stated that “I am beyond proud of the teamwork and operational tenacity demonstrated by the ship’s crew and Carrier Air Wing One.”

The Commander continues by stating, “This was a fantastic opportunity for the Air Wing and the George Washington Air Department to test our newest systems and capabilities as we prepare this mighty aircraft carrier for future overseas operations.”

Captain Brad Converse, commander of Air Wing One said, “It was an honor to have CVW-1 land the first jets on USS George Washington in six years.”

The aircraft carrier is expected to go under-way in the coming months in preparation for its homeport change.